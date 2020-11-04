International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #28, November 4, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of November 4, there have been 47,582,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 190 countries and regions.

• In the US, we are supporting 38 hospitals across the country— including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts,

Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas— with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

• We have screened more than 2.5 million people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 18.3 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.

• We have trained more than 19,330 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

There have been more than 47.5 million COVID-19 cases across the world, with more than 1.2 million deaths. Over the past month, the number of confirmed cases per day has exploded, with nearly double the amount of daily new cases—more than 500,000 per day—as there were one month ago. The number of deaths per day has also risen precipitously over the last month. If the trend continues, we will likely see daily deaths in the coming weeks that are higher than those recorded in April.

The United States has in the last week averaged more than 85,000 new cases per day; on October 30, the country recorded its first day with more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths also continues to rise, albeit slower than the growth in new cases. As of November 2, the seven-day moving average for new deaths was at 850, roughly 150 deaths higher than the low reached in mid-October. Over the coming weeks, deaths are likely to continue to rise, as it is common for COVID-19 deaths to lag multiple weeks behind a spike in new cases.

Cases continue to explode across the European continent. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom are all seeing confirmed cases at much higher rates than in the spring. This rapid increase in cases has led to new restrictions throughout the continent. France has implemented a second national lockdown, in which individuals can leave home only to go to work, to buy essential goods, to seek medical help or to exercise for one hour per day. In Germany, many businesses have been forced to close, including cinemas, theatres, gyms, pools and saunas. Restaurants and bars also are closed, except for takeaway.

Italy has imposed a three-tiered system by region in which some areas will see nearly all non-essential businesses close.

Spain has entered a new state of emergency, with a nationwide curfew, among other restrictions. In the United Kingdom, the government implemented a four-week lockdown that began this week.

In the fight against COVID-19, institutions and individuals continue to create innovations to fight the spread and severity of cases. For example, a team at MIT recently developed an artificial intelligence-based diagnostic tool that identified COVID-19 with 97.1% accuracy by analyzing recordings of forced coughs. Even more impressive is that this tool identified 100% of asymptomatic cases in the study. The creators see the tool as a non-invasive, free, real-time pre-screening tool that can be used in several ways, depending on the context: to conduct daily population screening, to pre-select candidates for test pooling or as a COVID-19 test in countries where PCR/serology testing is not possible. With the widespread availability of mobile phones across the world, this type of tool could significantly decrease the spread of COVID-19 in an efficient and incredibly affordable fashion.