International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #24, September 2, 2020

FAST FACTS

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of September 2 there have been 25,786,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 188 countries and regions.

In the US, we are supporting 38 hospitals across the country, including in Texas, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and Puerto Rico, with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

We have screened more than 920,800 people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 11.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.

We have trained more than 12,200 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The world has seen more than 25.7 million confirmed cases and 857,000 deaths from COVID-19. Recently, India has accounted for the largest number of new cases, with an average of more than 70,000 per day over the last week; this trend shows no sign of slowing. Also of great concern is Syria, which appears to be in the grips of an unconfirmed outbreak of the virus. More than 60 physicians have died of COVID-19 in just one month, and officials estimate there currently are more than 100 civilian deaths per day in the capital alone1. These outbreaks, and the situation worldwide, highlight the need for innovative solutions that will stifle outbreaks, prevent severe cases and increase hospitals' capacity to treat severe cases when they happen.

Though they have not been implemented at scale, several strategies appear to be valuable tools in fighting COVID. Many experts claim that a population-wide rollout of daily, cheap, rapid tests would be as effective as a vaccine. Experts have speculated that the United States could reopen the economy if every American were tested each day, at a total cost of $100 billion to $500 billion per year. These rapid tests have already been developed but are stuck in the FDA approval process, which was built for clinical diagnostics instead of public health surveillance2. Without a change to existing law or an emergency authorization, it is unlikely that these tests will be approved in the US.

In the absence of cheap, rapid tests, there is the possibility of utilizing group testing and wastewater testing. Group testing is conducted by collecting several samples and conducting one test on the group; if the test returns positive, each sample is tested again to identify the positive cases. In instances where COVID-19 is not widespread, group testing can significantly reduce the number of tests needed to surveil the population and can help provide early identification of cases. Wastewater testing enables officials to identify buildings, neighborhoods or city blocks in which a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. Once an outbreak is identified, individual tests can be performed, to determine the positive cases. The University of Arizona recently used wastewater testing to identify positive cases in a dormitory3 and claims it was able to stop the outbreak before it began.

Such innovations help to prevent outbreaks from spreading. But it’s as important to treat cases when they occur. In Whiteriver, AZ, a hospital was able to cut the death rate in half compared to the rest of the state4 by utilizing teams of public health officers who visited COVID-19 positive patients who had been identified as vulnerable based on their age and preexisting health conditions. They visited these patients' homes every day and tested their blood-oxygen levels, as well as their family members’ oxygen levels, to identify hypoxia in its early stages. They brought patients identified as hypoxic to the hospital for oxygen treatment. By starting oxygen treatment early, they likely prevented intubation for many individuals, which appears to have reduced mortality rates.