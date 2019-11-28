28 Nov 2019

International Humanitarian Law and Cyber Operations during Armed Conflicts (November 2019)

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (969.65 KB)

In this position paper, the ICRC presents its views on cyber operations and international humanitarian law (IHL)

The use of cyber operations during armed conflicts is a reality. While only a few States have publicly acknowledged using such operations, an increasing number of States are developing military cyber capabilities, and their use is likely to increase in future. In recent years, cyber operations have shown that they can seriously affect civilian infrastructure and might result in human harm.

This position paper focusses on:

  • The potential human cost of cyber operations
  • The application of IHL to cyber operations during armed conflicts
  • The protection afforded by existing IHL
  • The need to discuss how IHL applies
  • Attribution of conduct in cyberspace for the purposes of State responsibility

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.