International humanitarian law and cyber operations during armed conflicts [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

In this position paper, the ICRC presents its views on cyber operations and international humanitarian law (IHL).

The use of cyber operations during armed conflicts is a reality. While only a few States have publicly acknowledged using such operations, an increasing number of States are developing military cyber capabilities, and their use is likely to increase in future. In recent years, cyber operations have shown that they can seriously affect civilian infrastructure and might result in human harm.

This position paper focusses on: