Geneva, 19 June 2018 – On this International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and its National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies stand by survivors.

Every day, we work tirelessly to #EndRapeinWar and emergencies, and to respond to the needs of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

We train staff and volunteers around the world to focus on the survivors and their needs, especially their security and safety. We believe that their views and consent should be sought and respected, as to how much of their suffering they wish to share publicly. It is crucial that those that want to remain anonymous, can do so.

Our local teams refer survivors to available psychosocial, medical, legal and safe-house services. Our child protection specialists ensure that the specific needs of child survivors are met.

IFRC Secretary General Elhadj As Sy said: “We deplore all violence, and especially sexual and gender-based violence inflicted on the most vulnerable of people, in the most vulnerable of situations. Their suffering must never be unseen and unheard.”

