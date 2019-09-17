International cooperation on humanitarian assistance in the field of natural disasters, from relief to development - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/319)

Seventy-fourth session

Item 73 (a) of the provisional agenda

Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance: strengthening of the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/136, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to continue to improve the international response to natural disasters and to report thereon to the Assembly at its seventy-fourth session. The period covered in the report is 1 January to 31 December 2018. The report provides an overview of progress made in this regard and outlines related trends, challenges and thematic issues. It concludes with recommendations for further improvements.

I. Year in review

A. Disaster data for 2018

1. For 2018, the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters recorded 315 disaster events, which caused an estimated 11,804 deaths, affected 68.5 million people and caused $131.7 billion in damage. Earthquakes and subsequent tsunamis were the deadliest type of disasters, responsible for 45 per cent of deaths. Floods had an impact on more people than any other type of disaster, accounting for 50 per cent of the total number of people affected. The number of deaths and affected people and the scale of economic damage for disasters in 2018 were lower than the annual average for the past 10 years, owing in part to fewer intensive large-scale disasters during the year. Over time, disaster mortality has decreased, owing in part to improved disaster risk management, in particular enhanced early warning systems and timely evacuations, as well as more effective and earlier response.

2. Since 2008, disasters have caused approximately 265 million new displacements, over three times more than conflict and violence, or an average of 24.1 million displacements annually. The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre estimates that, in 2018, disasters triggered more than 17.2 million displacements in 144 countries and territories. Most of the displacements were triggered by weather-related events, in particular tropical cyclones. Of that global total, 54 per cent of displacements happened in Asia and the Pacific. The global number of people displaced by slow-onset disasters remains unknown, given that only drought-related displacement is captured in some countries and only in part.

3. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the past four years were the warmest on record. Features associated with global warming, such as the increased frequency and severity of natural disasters, the urban heat island effect, increasing sea-level rise, ocean heat content, glacier mass loss and shrinking sea ice extent, continue a portentous trajectory. Greater global ambition, commitments and action are urgently needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, curb the global temperature increase and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

4. In 2018, 113 million people in 53 countries experienced crisis-level acute food insecurity, driven primarily by conflict and insecurity, disasters and economic shocks, and required urgent food, nutrition, health and livelihood assistance. The decrease from 124 million people in 2017 was due in large part to vulnerable countries not experiencing the intensity of climate-related shocks and stressors that they had experienced in 2017 following the El Niño event of 2015–2016. Of those 113 million people, disasters and climate shocks pushed 29 million in 26 countries into acute food insecurity, of whom nearly 23 million live in 20 countries in Africa. A further 35 million people in climate-affected countries were living in stressed conditions on the verge of crisis-level food insecurity. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2019, warned that countries affected by the combination of drivers of conflict, climate change and economic slowdowns faced the greatest risk of hunger and malnutrition. The scale of crisis-level acute food insecurity may increase in the future owing to further shocks and stressors and to the less favourable weather conditions during the 2018–2019 cropping season, which have increased the probability of a drop in agricultural production in many vulnerable countries, with associated implications for food security, nutrition and public health.