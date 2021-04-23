International Chamber of Commerce and WFP partner to mobilize the private sector in support of Zero Hunger around the globe

ROME/PARIS – The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and World Food Programme (WFP) have launched a global partnership to engage the business community and foster strategic collaborations at regional and national levels in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 2: Zero Hunger

Ending hunger and malnutrition are key to building life-long prosperity for all, which requires close collaborations between the private sector, national governments, local communities and organizations like WFP focused on sustainable development.

Representing 45 million companies across the world, ICC will leverage its broad network for knowledge-sharing and facilitate strategic partnerships with private sector companies at the global, regional and local levels. Working closely with governments and local communities in 88 countries, WFP will channel private sector expertise to build dynamic partnerships that can create systemic change together.

The partnership will also nurture strategic collaborations between ICC’s worldwide network of chambers of commerce and WFP’s regional offices to support future food delivery and emergency assistance operations. Through these national and regional networks, ICC and WFP will improve connections between private sector resources and development needs, share financial appeals, and provide sector-specific training programmes to local businesses.

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO said, “On behalf of global business everywhere, ICC is extremely proud to partner with the World Food Programme to help achieve food security, improve food supplies, and end global hunger. The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters have pushed millions of people into hunger, and the private sector can play a vital role to keep global supply chains open, ensure market access for farmers, and make nutrition a global priority.”

“The World Food Programme has a long history of collaborating with corporate partners, and we are pleased to work with the International Chamber of Commerce to find new ways to deepen our relationships with the private sector,” added WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley. “While the challenges we face in ending hunger are complex, we have real opportunities to make a lasting impact, and companies from many different industries looking to make a difference can play an important role.”

