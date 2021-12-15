Internal Displacement Index 2021 Report

Introduction

Conflict, violence and disasters continued to lead to high numbers of internally displaced people (IDPs) in 2020, with a record of 55 million at the end of the year. There were 40.5 million new displacements recorded throughout the year, the highest figure in a decade. This persistent trend indicates an urgent need for more effective measures to prevent, respond to and mitigate internal displacement.

While the number of IDPs and new displacements in a country is useful to give a sense of the scale, it is not sufficient to inform policy development or guide prioritisation of efforts. With this in mind, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) has developed the Internal Displacement Index (IDI) to supplement its existing reporting with more information on displacement situations globally. The first IDI report, published in 2020, provided a baseline assessment of the drivers and impacts of internal displacement in 46 countries and of their governments’ efforts in addressing the issue. This second report captures the progress made since that initial assessment and represents the state of affairs at the end of 2020.

This report presents the results of the IDI for 46 countries affected by both conflict and disaster displacement.

Certain countries that may have high levels of displacement linked with disasters, but no displacement associated with conflict, or vice-versa, are not included in this edition.

The intention, however, is to expand the coverage to additional displacement contexts in the future.

This IDI is published to facilitate the monitoring of progress on internal displacement by affected governments, their partners, aid providers, development agencies, academics and other interested stakeholders. It is also intended to raise awareness of the need to address internal displacement through integrated policy and development investments, while pointing to specific challenges and good practices from around the world.

As this report looks back at 2020, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on its results cannot be ignored. In some cases, measures introduced to curb the spread of the disease have impeded the collection of displacement data. In Yemen for instance, data collection was limited to only 13 of 22 governates in 2020, compared with country-wide data collection the previous year. In some countries, the pandemic has added to the challenges already faced by IDPs. These effects can be reflected in data on the severity of displacement, but most will only be felt in the longer-term, and will appear in subsequent iterations of the IDI.