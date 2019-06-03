Internal displacement and the role of national human rights institutions: Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights of internally displaced persons (A/HRC/41/40) [EN/AR/RU]

Human Rights Council

Forty-first session

24 June–12 July 2019

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

In her report, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, examines the role of national human rights institutions in the protection of the human rights of internally displaced persons. She considers obstacles to their engagement on internal displacement as well as their activities and positive practices at all phases of displacement, from prevention of the conditions leading to internal displacement to their roles in responding when displacement occurs and in processes to achieve durable solutions. Human rights violations are both a cause and a consequence of internal displacement, and the risk of human rights violations is heightened during displacement. Consequently, she highlights the critical role of national human rights institutions and provides recommendations to ensure their effectiveness in protecting human rights alongside and in collaboration with other national and international partners.