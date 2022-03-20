Interim Report: System-wide Evaluation of the UNDS Response to COVID-19, March 2022

Preface

The global COVID-19 pandemic has been unrelenting in its social and economic damage. Therefore, the development crisis alarm raised by the Secretary-General in early 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, is still relevant, given the continued reversal of progress on Sustainable Development Goals.

This interim report provides evaluative evidence in real time. It combines an illustrative case study with other streams of evidence to show and analyse the response of the UN Development System to the socio-economic effects of the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic, enabled by the ongoing reform of the UN Development System. With its focus on a single country, the case study cannot be representative of the global situation, except where it provides evidence confirmed by other data sources. The final report, to be completed in September 2022, will draw on eight case studies, interviews, and documentary evidence to make an evaluative judgment on how the UN Development System has responded to COVID-19.

The interim report’s main objective is to ensure that evaluative findings can be used in a timely manner for helping adjust and improve the ongoing pandemic response as well as the UN development reform process. Providing illustrative examples and analysis in real time may help the UN system undertake early course corrections. Importantly, it also shows Member States how their guidance and directions are translated into action and put into practice, thus providing a basis for potential refinements.

With its system-wide mandate, this evaluation provides the Member States and United Nations with an analytical perspective of the UN Development System’s response to the pandemic. Such a perspective is crucial for realising an integrated and coherent UN offer at the country level that supports countries in their recovery towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

This system-wide evaluation was made possible due to collaboration and support from many colleagues. We offer special thanks to the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNCT in Jordan for the support to the illustrative case study. We appreciate the independent comments from the Evaluation Reference Group, comments from the UN entities evaluation offices and Donor Advisory Group, the continuous technical review by the Quality Assurance Panel, and the professionalism and hard work by the evaluation team.

An important message that stands out in this interim report is that collaboration between UN entities brings better results for countries. Therefore, the UN Development System should continue its efforts to advance the UN Development System reform process.

