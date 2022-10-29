Interim report of the Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri (A/77/177) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session

Item 69 (b) of the provisional agenda

Promotion and protection of human rights: human

rights questions, including alternative approaches for

improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and

fundamental freedoms

The right to food and the coronavirus disease pandemic

Note by the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, in accordance with Assembly resolution 76/166 and Human Rights Council resolution 46/19.

Summary

Pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/166, the Special Rapporteur on the right to food submits the present report, in which he examines the emerging issues concerning the realization of the right to food, in particular in the context of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on food security and nutrition. While living with the coronavirus disease for over two years, communities have been adapting to survive. Yet, most national Governments still have not come together with a substantive, international response to the food crisis. The Special Rapporteur highlights structural constraints and outlines how a just transition to agroecology provides the way forward.