Interim guidelines for frontline workers on safe implementation of house-to-house vaccination campaigns (25 June 2020) - In the context of COVID-19

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to provide specific guidance to national and sub-national programme managers who will be supporting frontline workers for the safe implementation of house-to-house polio immunization campaigns in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that this is an interim guidance and will be updated based on the lessons learned and experience sharing. It is important to highlight that this supplemental guidance assumes that the country team has already consulted the existing technical guidance materials which outline the process for undertaking a risk assessment and decision-making process to initiate supplementary immunization activities. It assumes that based on a thorough assessment of risk, the country team have arrived at a decision that it is safe to implement house-to-house polio vaccination campaigns based on guidance found in the existing technical documents (2, 3, 6, 7, 10) from the WHO and other stakeholders, including the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). An additional decision-making guide to support preparedness is also available in Annex 1. This additional guidance was developed to complement the existing polio campaign guidelines, to highlight additional considerations for conducting house-to-house polio vaccination activities during COVID-19. The intention is that the planning team would follow the stages of campaign preparations as outlined in the existing national polio campaign guidelines, taking into account guidelines recommended in this document, which sets out suggested standards of practice within the context of COVID-19.