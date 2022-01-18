Interim Guidance: IASC Emergency Response Preparedness (ERP) approach to the COVID-19 pandemic - April 2020

Background

On 30 January 2020, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak a public emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). On 4 February 2020, WHO requested the activation of the UN Crisis Management Team to coordinate UN system-wide scale-up to assist countries prepare for, and respond to, COVID-19.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO is implementing its Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP), in which each national government is invited to detail its own country Preparedness and Response Plan (PRP) in-line with the eight guiding principles1 outlined by WHO. The SPRP and PRPs outline the priority steps and actions to be taken across the major areas of the public health preparedness and response.

The Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19, launched on 25 March 2020, presents an initial analysis of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and articulates response approaches at the global level to guide relevant interventions. It builds on a joint analysis of the immediate health and non-health needs of vulnerable populations and offers a multi-partner, multisectoral, response to the pandemic. However, it does not attempt to deal with the secondary or tertiary impact on funding to existing response programmes or address more longer-term requirements in various sectors.