Interim Guidance: IASC Emergency Response Preparedness (ERP) Approach to the COVID-19 Pandemic - Preparedness, Early Action and Readiness Sub-Group, IASC Results Group 1 on Operational Response (April 2020)

The interim Emergency Response Preparedness (ERP) guidance is designed to be a short technical step-by-step guide aimed at non-Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) countries to support the development, or strengthening, of preparedness measures to ensure that country teams are operationally ready to implement activities to address the potential non-health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its compound effect on existing risks. The interim guidance is based on the IASC 2015 ERP Guidance.