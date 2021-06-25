Interim guidance for country validation of viral hepatitis elimination (June 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2016, the World Health Assembly adopted the Global Health Sector Strategy (GHSS) on viral hepatitis. The GHSS called for elimination of viral hepatitis B and C infection as a public health problem (defined as a 90% reduction in incidence [95% for HBV and 80% for HCV] and 65% reduction in mortality by 2030, compared with the 2015 baseline). This target is aligned with similar strategies and elimination plans for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) to be achieved by 2030. The target is also linked to public health disease elimination targets of the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A broad range of countries have now developed national hepatitis elimination strategies and plans, guided by the GHSS, and have set national targets for elimination of hepatitis. Several countries have now also requested guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the establishment of global criteria for measuring elimination of viral hepatitis and a standardized process for validation of elimination. A new GHSS strategy on viral hepatitis is planned for 2022.

Global commitments have been made for the elimination or eradication of over 30 diseases. WHO has developed global strategies, targets and normative guidance to support elimination efforts across most of these disease areas through a standardized approach to the assessment of country and regional progress and validation of achievement of the elimination targets. The WHO Global Framework for Multi-disease Elimination is now being developed to unify global disease elimination efforts, promote cross-programmatic synergies and efficiencies, and standardize, where possible, definitions of disease elimination, criteria and validation processes. At a regional level, the Pan American Health Organization has also developed an Integrated Framework for the Elimination of Communicable Diseases in the Americas.

In line with the GHSS, WHO has developed this interim guidance and framework for countries and other stakeholders seeking validation of elimination of viral hepatitis as a public health problem, with a specific focus on the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This document provides a global framework for the processes and standards for validation of elimination. Section 1 provides the background to the key WHO guidelines and recommended interventions. Section 2 includes a summary of the key recommended interventions with impact and programmatic targets as well as options for approaches to measuring progress towards these targets for the three main areas for validation of elimination: elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HBV as well as the path to elimination (Chapter 3), reduction in HCV incidence (Chapter 4), reduction in HBV and HCV mortality (Chapter 5). Chapter 6 summarizes other considerations in assessing a country’s progress towards validation of elimination. These include an assessment of the quality of strategic information, laboratory processes, diagnostics and medicines, and health-care programmes, as well as adherence to the principles of equity, human rights and community engagement during the process of validation. In Section 3, Chapter 7 summarizes the governance process for WHO validation of EMTCT of HBV or elimination of viral hepatitis B and/or C as a public health problem.

This interim guidance has the following aims: (i) to place hepatitis elimination efforts within a public health perspective; (ii) to help build national capacity; (iii) to address different country contexts, including differences due to various baseline levels of endemicity and/or profiles of the viral epidemics; (iv) to implement control and elimination programmes efficiently; and (v) to motivate countries to take rapid and appropriate action toward viral hepatitis elimination. This document also emphasizes that all countries should work towards a common goal of viral hepatitis elimination by 2030, regardless of the present burden of hepatitis-related diseases, intensity of transmission, heterogeneity in the epidemiology of hepatitis B and C, and differences in national responses and resources.

The guidance was developed through two consultation meetings with more than 50 external experts, including Ministry of Health representatives from 15 countries: a Part 1 meeting focused on assessing HBV EMTCT in June 2020, and a Part 2 meeting on assessing reduction in HCV incidence, HBV and HCV mortality, and governance in November 2020.

Overall, the guidance suggests the use of absolute impact targets to validate elimination at the national level (instead of, although equivalent to, the relative reduction targets originally defined in the 2016 GHSS) in combination with a set of programmatic targets (Table 1). The main impact indicators and targets for measuring elimination are defined as follows:

≤0.1% HBsAg prevalence in those aged 5 years or less

An absolute annual HCV incidence of ≤5 per 100 000 persons and of ≤2 per 100 people who inject drugs (PWID)

An HBV- and HCV-related annual mortality rate of ≤4 and ≤2 per 100 000 persons, respectively (combined HBV/HCV ≤6 per 100 000 persons).

This process relies on the availability of high-quality national programmes and a comprehensive system for surveillance, with systematic documentation of reaching the proposed impact and programme targets and maintaining the programme targets for a total of at least 2 years. Countries are encouraged to pursue elimination of both viral hepatitis B and C together as a public health problem, but may also choose to apply for one of the four certification options (A–D) in a phased approach to be officially recognized by WHO for EMTCT of HBV, or elimination of HBV and/or HCV as a public health problem (see Table 2). A path to elimination that represents the milestones of progress towards EMTCT of HBV is also proposed. This is intended to recognize – mostly at a regional level – clear progression and significant national effort towards implementing key interventions for HBV EMTCT in high-burden countries that may not yet be in a position to achieve the impact targets for elimination.