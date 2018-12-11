Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration - Plenary

INTERGOVERNMENTAL CONFERENCE ON THE GLOBAL COMPACT FOR MIGRATION, 5TH–8TH PLENARY MEETINGS (AM, PM & NIGHT)

11 DECEMBER 2018

NOTE: A complete summary of today's plenary meetings of the Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, held in Marrakech, Morocco, will be made available after their conclusion.

Statements

AHMEDOU OULD ABDALLA, Minister for the Interior and Decentralization of Mauritania, said the journey that culminated in the adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration started with the New York Declaration on Refugees and Migrants in 2016. Mauritania has actively participated in the different stages of negotiations on the historic agreement, adopted at a time where the political discourse on migration has become increasingly extreme. The Global Compact highlights priority areas for Mauritania, including border security and management, data collection, combatting migrant smuggling and adapting the legal framework to international standards. Citing several Government-led initiatives to achieve migration goals, he said assistance has been provided to 65,000 Malian refugees, who enjoy their full rights when living in Mauritania. In addition, Mauritania is committed to implementing all Global Compact objectives.

GBEHZONGAR MILTON FINDLEY, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Liberia, said the Global Compact has put the international community at the point of making good on what it promised ‑ putting political will into action. The seventieth anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights serves as a reminder that the international community must uphold the dignity of all persons. Liberia has been at both ends of the migration spectrum and is party to the Organization of African Unity’s 1991 Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol. Member States must strengthen joint efforts to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration. At the same time, they must ensure youth are given hope for a better future and work to protect the environment, stop conflicts and halt violence against women and children.

SANTIAGO CHAVEZ, Vice-Minister for Human Mobility of Ecuador, said his country has actively participated in negotiating the Global Compact, which will cover all dimensions of international migration, an issue frequently avoided until now. The agreement’s 23 objectives seek to maximize the benefits of migration in origin, transit and destination countries and seeks to attenuate the adverse factors that lead people to abandon their homes. The commitments represent unprecedented support for multilateral efforts to better manage migrant flows based on respect for human rights. At the national level, Ecuador has a model that ensures rights and protections for migrants and is inclusive. The Constitution ensures equality for both foreigners and Ecuadorians, with all persons having access to education, health and other services. At the regional level, Quito has been helping to address the humanitarian crisis due to the emigration of 3 million Venezuelans, about one third having transited through or remained in Ecuador. In this regard, Ecuador convened two meetings resulting in 11 Governments signing in September the Quito Declaration on human mobility of Venezuelan citizens in the region.

MAMADOU TANGARA, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of Gambia, said migration is not a new phenomenon, but a dynamic process that continues to play an important role in many countries. In order to have a positive impact on migrants and their families, it has to be well managed through a collective approach. The Global Compact is in line with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its principle of leaving no one behind. It also builds and complements on regional initiatives and migration management policies adopted by ECOWAS and the African Union. Gambia has a large diaspora, owing primarily to its high population of young people, some of whom have embarked on the Mediterranean route, often with disastrous consequences. As a country of origin, transit and destination, Gambia understands its responsibility and commits to upholding the principles of the Global Compact and the implementation of its objectives. With a focus on addressing the root causes of migration, the new Government is working to develop its democratic institutions and is drafting a national policy on migration that is currently being validated by multiple stakeholders. Overall, Gambia wants to build an inclusive and fair society for all Gambians and those living there.

MARIANNE HAGEN, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Norway said that the Compact is a step in the right direction and that the final text is carefully balanced between those that want it to be a tool for development and those that want a tool for migration management. However, as recent political deliberations in various European nations have shown, not all destination countries agree that the Compact will serve their interests. Recently, there has been growing public interest and political debate in Norway about the Compact. As a result, its Foreign Minister will inform its Parliament about the main elements of the Compact before it is presented to the General Assembly in New York.

Norway will join the Compact, but, due to the ambiguity of the text, there are some points on which it wished to clarify its position, she said. The Compact is not legally binding, nor does it seek to establish international customary law. It reaffirms the sovereign right of States to determine their national migration policy and their prerogative to govern migration within their jurisdiction in conformity with international law. In this regard, States have the authority to distinguish between regular and irregular migration status. All migrants have fundamental rights, but the Compact does not create any new legal categories nor establish a human right to migrate. The Compact recognizes that countries must be able to enforce migration legislation, she noted. Norway’s position is that the detention of foreign nationals may be necessary in some cases, including for minors, but then only as a last resort and for the shortest possible period of time.

GITESH SHARMA, Vice-Minister for External Affairs of India, said regular migration is a positive phenomenon that is primarily voluntary, economic in nature and is essential for achieving sustainable development in line with target 10.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals. While the Global Compact seeks to facilitate legal pathways for migration, it does not deal with refugees. The agreement recognizes the sovereign right of each State in determining its migration policy. In addition, individual States can distinguish between regular and irregular migrants, determine the conditions of entry and length of stay of non-nationals in their jurisdiction and need not follow a prescriptive approach. Migrants are said to contribute nearly 10 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), even as they form only 3.4 per cent of the global population. Migration is an important dimension of the integration of economies and global supply chains, where specific labour or skill shortages tend to drive the phenomenon. Legal migration has a legitimate purpose as an engine of economic development and growth, as opposed to illegal migration. As such, closer international cooperation can help to manage irregular migration and address genuine sociopolitical or security concerns. While humane treatment of irregular migrants is absolutely essential, cooperation must be enhanced to combat smuggling and trafficking in persons.

NORIKAZU SUZUKI, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, welcomed the fact that the United Nations has tackled migration issues and committed to the adoption of the Global Compact as the first international framework of its kind. The Global Compact demonstrates a collective will to foster international solidarity, which is essential for promoting safe, orderly and regular migration. To address the root causes of forced displacement, save migrants’ lives and manage national borders, Japan will provide emergency assistance, as well as engage in mid- to long-term cooperation as it cherishes the concept of human security and wishes to enhance the humanitarian, development and peace nexus. Japan will work closely with the international community and support the countries of the world in tackling migration issues together.

DORIN PURICE, Secretary of State for Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, said his delegation has been actively involved in negotiations and supports the Global Compact’s core principles. For the Republic of Moldova, 20 per cent of the GDP relies on remittances and one third of its students are educated abroad, benefiting from enhanced knowledge and access to professional opportunities. However, the Republic of Moldova cannot afford so many educated people leaving the country, so its 2030 Agenda strategy is focused on changing the current development paradigm. After the Government aimed at developing its goods and services industry and focusing on economic development, the economy grew by 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2018. Making the country a better place to live in is a priority of his Government, which has partnered with the European Union to implement projects on border management, human trafficking and strengthening its institutional capacity. The United Nations is also an important source of complementary expertise. Already, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has provided his Government with important data and indicators. The Global Compact is a significant opportunity to strengthen migration governance to address challenges and reap the benefits of migration, while upholding fundamental rights and freedoms.

NGUYEN QUOC DUNG, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, said safe, orderly and regular migration is a key ingredient to sustainable development and no country can address the issue on its own. The Global Compact creates a framework for comprehensive international cooperation on migration, maximizes its advantages and contributes to the prevention of human trafficking caused by irregular flows. However, there is no perfect multilateral and global agreement that can meet or reflect all the different requirements and interests of all countries. During the Global Compact’s implementation, efforts must be continuously improved in line with the development of the world and of each country. As an origin and destination country, Viet Nam maintains a consistent policy to promote regular migration, especially labour migration, combat irregular flows and prevent human trafficking. It always creates favourable conditions for all citizens to migrate domestically and internationally in accordance with national law, international law and related treaties that Viet Nam has either signed or to which it is a party.

VIKTOR DIMOVSKI, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, said that, during the 2015 peak of Europe’s migration crisis, his country provided assistance to more than 800,000 people along the Balkan route. It became obvious that no country on its own could manage the chaotic migration flows and that cooperation — including among origin, transit and destination countries — is imperative. The Global Compact can be a tool for bolstering global governance on migration through better cooperation, while a joint approach and shared responsibility can transform a massive influx of people into safe and regular migration. Such efforts will benefit national security interests on the one hand and human life on the other. As a transit country, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia believes that strong border control is essential to fight smuggling, human trafficking, transnational organized crime and terrorism. In parallel, his delegation favours a focus on the humanitarian aspects of the most vulnerable.

MARKOS TEKLE, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, said the challenges facing the world today require a global solution through enhanced international cooperation. Migration is a big part of a humanitarian picture that has sharpened a sense of alienation and helplessness among millions of people. While increased human mobility has become a defining feature of today’s world, narrow legal pathways, economic marginalization, inequality and youth unemployment are forcing people to fall prey to human traffickers and smugglers. This situation clearly demonstrates that attempts to respond to the complex realities are far from satisfactory and significant gaps remain to ensure robust migration flows. He called on the international community to resolve the issue and bring an end to the suffering of migrants by rethinking the global migration architecture. Migration must be underpinned by the principle of shared responsibility, taking into account national and regional realities. At the same time, it is fundamentally a development issue and should be managed in a manner that responds to labour needs of destination countries. A rights–based approach is crucial. As a country with experience with its own migrant workers experiencing poor working conditions, exploitation and forced labour, Ethiopia places strong emphasis on a need to respect and protect human rights of migrants irrespective of their status.

SANDI CURIN, State Secretary for the Interior of Slovenia, expressing support for the Global Compact, said international cooperation on all migration‑related issues is urgently needed and long overdue. This conviction is based on Slovenia’s own experience of the massive flow of refugees and migrants on the Western Balkans route, which Slovenia faced in the winter of 2015-2016. Pushed to the limits of its capabilities to manage the flows, Slovenia was among the first to call for a better exchange of information and closer cooperation among the countries along the route. It showed the importance of effective regional cooperation. The current migration situation works for no one, with countries of origin experiencing “brain drains”, migrants dying at sea and in the deserts and transit countries struggling to organize accommodation, care and assistance to refugees. Countries of destination are facing the impact of disproportionate pressure on their absorption systems and labour markets. Xenophobia and discrimination against migrants are also on the rise. To tackle the root causes of illegal migration, the issue must be discussed in a comprehensive manner and include States, international organizations and other stakeholders to cooperate in with a spirit of partnership, solidarity and shared responsibility. A result of extensive and complex negotiations, the Compact is not a perfect document, but it is a good compromise.

NURZHAN ALTAYEV, Vice-Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan, said his country has always been an active participant in global processes. As a non-permanent Security Council member, Kazakhstan has urged the international community to engage in open dialogue on all global issues. With the Global Compact, his delegation once again expresses its resolve to expand cooperation in the area of international migration. The Almaty Process on Refugee Protection and International Migration is something that has enabled an exchange of experience and helped to create monitoring mechanisms for migration trends. Governments have a right to monitor irregular migration. Before seeking safety in other places, people often seek it within the borders of their own countries. To discourage migration, conditions must be good in countries of origin. As a transit country, Kazakhstan recognizes the particular risks facing children and has adopted a four-year programme to protect them, in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Kazakhstan also has a blueprint for a migration policy 2017 to 2021 based on respect for the rights of migrants.

MAGDY MOHAMED ABDELHAMID ABDELGHAFAR, Adviser for Security and Anti‑Terrorism to the President of Egypt, said his Government has participated effectively in Global Compact negotiations and shoulders its responsibilities on the issue. Nevertheless, migration is a challenge that no one can address alone and the Global Compact developed a framework based on principles of understanding, international cooperation and responsibility. While migration has been a part of human history that has led to the transfer of knowledge, culture and science, the enrichment of civilizations and the exchange of ideas, it has also led to intolerance. As a country of origin, transit and destination, Egypt currently hosts 5 million refugees and migrants from 58 countries, many of whom had to leave their countries because of war, conflict or difficult economic conditions. Since 2016, Egypt has succeeded in not allowing any illegal migration vessels to land on its shores, however, this has led to the arrival of even more illegal migrants, placing an increased burden on Egypt. While these high numbers represent tremendous pressure on his Government’s budget, it is part of Egyptian culture to help those in need. He called on the international community to tackle the root causes of migration and achieve sustainable development in countries of origin. Migration must be a choice, not an alternative.

CHOU BUN ENG, Secretary of State for the Interior of Cambodia, said that as an origin, transit and destination nation, her country recognizes migration for its crucial role in development. At the same time, it leads to smuggling, exploitation and abuse, including new forms of modern slavery. She drew attention to income generated by migrant workers for host and home countries alike and the huge number of victims who are exploited physically and sexually during the migration cycle. The next generation of migrants will be negatively impacted if proactive action is not taken. Recognizing the challenge faced by origin and destination countries, she welcomed the Global Compact as a tool for helping nations resolve pressing issues. “We still have a long way to go,” she cautioned.

SAMUELU LALOM (Tuvalu) said his country is “inspired” by the Global Compact’s recognition of environmental degradation and climate change as drivers of migration, noting that sea-level rise is already prompting people to leave the Pacific region. The Global Compact should not be viewed as an isolated instrument. Policy coherence must be ensured with other global climate change, disaster and environmental governance instruments. He advocated fostering knowledge and research on environmental migration to support climate-displacement policies and regimes, highlighting a need for technical and operational capacities that support vulnerable populations. Most importantly, as the Global Compact is rooted in the 2030 Agenda, its implementation — along with development of the climate-displacement regime — should be well managed. By respecting the knowledge, cultures and traditional practices of origin countries, the Global Compact should be engrained in sustainable development processes. “Now is the time to put aside our political differences,” he said, and work together to fulfil the Global Compact.

E. COURTENAY RATTRAY (Jamaica) said his country is a place of destination, origin and return for many around the world. Jamaica has taken steps to align the Global Compact with its migration policy, the 2030 Agenda and the Vision 2030 Jamaica national development plan, including by hosting on 6 November a consultative workshop with its partners to chart a path for implementing the newly adopted agreement. While fulfilling the Global Compact’s objectives is of utmost importance, each Member State and stakeholder must craft the most appropriate response that prioritizes such actions within a national context. A delicate balance must be struck to ensure that migration policies reflect a people-centred approach, given Jamaica’s location along a heavily traversed global transport route, and the related challenges to ensuring the security of its porous borders. The interests of the 1.3 million Jamaican-born nationals residing abroad must also be considered.

LESEGO MAKGOTHI, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, said that, following the New York Declaration and the establishment of the Global Compact, his Government created a platform to lead discussions on the Compact by reviving an inter-agency multisectoral National Consultative Committee on Migration, chaired by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to studies, Lesotho is among the highest recipient of remittances in the world. The positive benefits of migration should be maximized and the negatives minimized, in line with both the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 of the African Union. With regard to the policy and legal framework that could enhance the Global Compact’s implementation at the national level, he said Lesotho passed a law in September allowing dual citizenship, addressing the long overdue status of some irregular migrants who reside outside the country.

Name to come (Cuba) said the Global Compact is an important step for the international community and a reaffirmation that through goodwill, States can find solutions to critical issues. Without joint efforts, Member States cannot address the situation of migrants. Moreover, failure to act is morally unacceptable, given the technological and economic progress in the world. He condemned the violation of migrants’ human rights, including their detention in makeshift cells and their separation from relatives. The international community must find a fresh impetus to eradicate discrimination and xenophobic policies. Closing borders are in no way an effective solution. In fact, it is unacceptable that border walls and fences are being erected, military troops are being deployed and parents are being separated from their children. Eradicating the root causes of migration is the only sustainable solution. All of its drivers, including under-development, hunger, poverty and crime, lead to desperation in people who see no other solution than to leave their countries. The international community must transform the unjust economic order and build just societies free from the socioeconomic pressures that lead people to situations of acute vulnerability. The Global Compact should serve as a compass as the international community seeks to ensure that migration flows benefit all States. Meanwhile, the world can count on the full support of Cuba in the implementation of the agreement.

Name to come (Belarus) said migration has a direct impact on the social and economic development of individual States and entire regions of the world. Belarus was actively involved in drafting the Global Compact and was one of the first States in the eastern European region to hold national consultations. Now that the agreement has been adopted, his Government will work with all partners to take the specific steps needed to implement it. Belarus is working on a blueprint for a migration policy and the Global Compact will be an important guide. Several proposals by Belarus and its partners have been considered in the agreement, particularly on human trafficking. Without dialogue and strengthening trust among States, problems can remain unresolved. In 2017, the President of Belarus presented an initiative to start a new international negotiation process to discuss matters of trust and security. While the Global Compact is an important political step, it is just the beginning. It must now be implemented and the active efforts of the international community are needed at all levels.

NEBIL SAID (Eritrea) said a framework for global governance of human mobility is crucial and long overdue. Despite much talk about its negative impacts, migration has made possible much of the world’s economic, technological and cultural progress and dynamism. Moreover, due to demographic transformations, growing global inequalities and improved international communication, migration is here to stay. It is unfortunate that, despite advances in the cross–border movement of commodities and services, a non–binding agreement on migration is still firmly resisted by some. “We cannot continue to turn our eyes away from an issue of immense consequence for public policy and hope for it to go away,” he said. While every State has a right to legislate and implement national immigration policies, no country on its own can address the complexity of migration without international cooperation. Nothing in the Global Compact infringes on the sovereignty or authority of the State over its immigration policies. Indeed, the agreement aims at maximizing the benefits of human mobility for all. How far the international community implements the objectives of the Global Compact will determine the success of future efforts on global migration governance.

