INTERGOVERNMENTAL CONFERENCE ON THE GLOBAL COMPACT FOR MIGRATION, DIALOGUE 2 (AM & PM)

DEV/3379

11 DECEMBER 2018

NOTE: A complete summary of today’s dialogue of the Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, held in Marrakech, Morocco, will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

SHAHIDUL HAQUE, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh and a Co-Chair of today’s dialogue, said the adoption of the Global Compact for Migration on 10 December represented the first time the international community has collectively recognized the challenges posed by migration. “This is an issue that all of us need to tackle together.” While migration itself is an individual endeavour, successfully guiding it requires partnerships at all levels. Today’s discussion will focus on those partnerships, he said, asking participants to consider which specific partnerships will be most useful and how they can best serve those who have chosen — or been forced — to leave their homes. The question of safe, sustainable voluntary returns is another matter that may be considered, he said.

COURTENAY RATTRAY (Jamaica), the dialogue’s second Co-Chair, said that the issue of migration is a complex, controversial and — at times — divisive one. However, with the development of appropriate partnerships, it can also be well managed and bring people together. Mutually beneficial and strategic partnerships — along with the development of strong mechanisms and policies that cut across boundaries — are crucial. Stressing that youth must also be engaged in this collective endeavour, he recalled that several speakers at the 10 December dialogue made the “business case” for well-managed, orderly migration. Strategies based on partnerships at the local, national, regional and global levels will be critical, as migration is among the most critical tests facing the international community today. Expressing hope that the panel will shed light on those matters, he said their comments can help guide the future development of such critical partnerships.

Keynote Address

ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF, Chair of the High-Level Panel on International Migration in Africa and former President of Liberia, said migration has been a driving force throughout human history. Ancient peoples migrated out of Africa to Europe and Asia and eventually to the Americas, giving birth to many ethnicities, cultures, languages and forms of Government. “The United States is famously a nation of immigrants” with most of it citizens able to trace their ancestry outside its borders. Albert Einstein, for example, immigrated to the United States after fleeing persecution in Germany, and the Indian activist Mahatma Ghandi was himself an immigrant from India to South Africa. The keynote speaker at the 10 December dialogue session, Madeline Albright, was born in what is now known as the Czech Republic. However, she said, migration today has become a political “flashpoint” that dominates the news cycle, with some politicians using images of migrants to create a climate of fear. That “unfortunate political tool” continues to paint migrants as a threat to the status quo, she said.

Describing such narratives as counterproductive to both development and progress, she said most of today’s estimated 258 million international migrants move safely and legally in search of new opportunities. Migrants transfer an estimated $596 billion annually in remittances around the world — three times the total amount of official development assistance (ODA) currently being provided to countries. Migrants also pay taxes, injecting 85 per cent of their earnings into the economies of their host countries. In Africa, she said, most migration happens within the continent’s borders, and many countries have welcomed migrants by adopting common passports, easing visa restrictions and establishing unified customs and clearance regimes. The soon-to-be-established African Continental Free Trade Agreement will create a more open trading system. Noting that those changes have not exacerbated insecurity — but rather boosted development benefits across the continent — she called on States to “avoid constructing fortresses” that can lead migrants seeking opportunities to heart-wrenching deaths at the bottom of the sea.

Panellist Remarks

A panel discussion titled “Partnerships and innovative initiatives for the way forward”, featured the following speakers: Manuela Carmena Castrillo, Mayor of Madrid; Joanne Liu, President of Doctors without Borders; and Tarik Yousef, Director of the Brookings Doha Center.

Ms. CASTRILLO said that, as mayor of a great city, she welcomes the Compact noting the immense responsibility local government faces in managing migration. All countries, and particularly cities, are a real product of true diversity. Madrid is home to 3.2 million people, but only 1 in 5 was born in the city. The great reality of migration obliges the world to think about why migration is becoming a cause for confrontation between countries and across continents. The migration of people and capital has always existed. Noting that people leave their homes in search of a decent life, she said it is essential to include all sectors of society in seizing the immense opportunity presented by migration. “We are standing at a turning point,” she continued, calling on the world to wake up. There is not a confrontation against migration. There is a confrontation against poverty, she added.

She underscored the need to fight extreme poverty, adding: “That is what is crucial.” Madrid is working to ensure that alternative services and crucial resources are made available to all people, including migrants. Care for citizens must be prioritized. Where national laws lack the specific competencies to deal with migration, local governments must step in to provide services. Madrid provides a full range of programmes and services in partnership with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Mediterranean organizations. Services include the provision of a phone on arrival and a citizenship card. “It falls on the shoulders of cities and local governments to work on this,” she added.

Ms. LIU said the challenges posed by migration must be tackled collectively and humanely. Last week, Doctors Without Borders was forced to stop its search‑and‑rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea as a “concerted, sinister campaign of legal challenges and administrative obstacles” prevented its ship from leaving port. “With the sabotage of the Aquarius, gone is the most basic humanitarian and legal commitment — saving lives at sea,” she said. The same week, 15 people stranded in a boat off the coast of Libya died of thirst and starvation. “How many may be similarly dying or drowning without anyone even aware?”, she asked, stressing that while citizens and mayors around Europe have mobilized to receive rescued people, European Governments have refused to provide search and rescue capacity, or worse yet, actively sabotaged efforts to save lives. Emphasizing that “saving lives is non-negotiable”, she said that States are bound by international law whether or not they choose to adopt the Global Compact.

“Across the world, tens of millions of people are on the move, and they will not just disappear,” she continued. Official policies aimed at ending the phenomenon will only deepen suffering and strengthen the corrupt officials and criminal gangs who profit from vulnerable people. Describing harrowing scenes of men and women packed into filthy rooms, she said many migrants speak of extreme violence. Women are raped and then forced to call their families to beg for money, while unaccompanied minors and pregnant women are locked in basements, weeping and begging for their freedom. Between January and October, Libya’s coast guard sent more than 14,000 refugees and migrants trying to flee across the Mediterranean to detention centres where abuse is rampant. In Mexico and Central America, people flee violence and threats at home only to enter a nightmarish cycle of exploitation and abuse. Outlining the severe mental health impacts of such situations, she stressed that groups seeking to help migrants have been smeared, bullied and threatened. “Migration is not a crime,” she said, urging States that adopted the Compact not to give up. “We cannot pretend we don’t know what is happening,” she concluded, adding that “lives depend on it”.

Mr. YOUSEF said that the discussion on migration in many countries has been hijacked by demagogues. The vast gaps between what needs to happen and what needs to be done and what is actually taking place cannot be approached, handled or managed by any one actor alone. It cannot be managed by Governments who are feeling the brunt of fiscal contractions. It certainly cannot be dealt with by the international system in an age where the liberal order appears to be “tearing up at the seams”. Multisectoral approaches and innovative ideas for dealing with the objectives outlined in the Compact are essential. It is precisely the communities, non-profits and non-governmental organizations working hand in hand with local governments and cities. There is a growing recognition that policies that are stagnant require experimentation. The objectives laid out in the Compact must be effectively managed and addressed in the coming period.

Much of the innovation that brings in technology and unites actors from the private and public sectors appears to be taking place in cities, he continued. Mayors and village leaders are working with community organizations to provide practical and promising solutions, including in housing, legal services and health care. Most of the innovation taking place in the world appears to be highly localized. Technological innovation makes promising solutions effective and widespread. Such programmes allow migrants to know their legal rights and legal standing. It allows migrants to fight discrimination and exploitation. Much of this is in the hands of local communities and village leaders. “You don’t need the presidents of countries to approve this, what you need is the right actors to work across spaces to alleviate bottlenecks,” he added. Perhaps the kind of solutions outlined seem too minimalist or simplistic, but this set of objectives are doable and may be the only pragmatic spaces where the world can come together.

