InterAction Letter to Humanitarian Donors in Support of Common Services for COVID-19 Response

InterAction and The Steering Committee for Humanitarian Response sent out a letter on April 21, 2020, to humanitarian donors in support of the Common Services outlined in the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP).

The World Food Programme requested $350 million as part of the GHRP in order to provide cargo, transport, and medevac logistical services that the entire humanitarian system is depending on to respond, including international and national NGOs. Without these services, it would be difficult for NGOs to stay in-country and deliver existing humanitarian programming and scale up the response to the spread of the virus.

Similarly, an open letter was published by U.N. and NGO consortia agency heads Monday, April 22, 2020, and was also featured in the Guardian, calling for support for Common Services in the COVID-19 humanitarian response. InterAction also signed on to this open letter and is underscoring that this critical logistical support is essential to not only the U.N. system but also for the full range of NGOs responding around the world.