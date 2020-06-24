Inter-Agency Statement on Violence against Women and Girls in the Context of COVID-19

Introduction

“I appealed for an end to violence everywhere, now. But violence is not confined to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes.”

António Guterres

UN Secretary-General

The Secretary-General urged all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women and girls a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19. The appeal was answered in a statement by 146 Member States and Observers that expressed strong support. As the UN system, we continue to be dedicated to ending violence against women and girls and stand ready to support efforts that respond to this call.

Violence against women and girls is pervasive during normal times. It is a product of unequal gender power relations and discrimination against women and girls, which is exacerbated by conflict and humanitarian crises, poverty, economic stress, and, at times, the harmful use of alcohol or other drugs. Some of the measures to contain COVID-19, such as restrictions in movement and staying at home have increased exposure for those already in abusive relationships. This has been compounded by increased burdens and stress from domestic and care responsibilities and from loss of livelihoods, combined with fewer opportunities for social contact with informal and formal networks and limited access to services and community support. This has resulted in alarming increases in reporting of violence against women to helplines and other services in some places and decreases in reporting in other settings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is imperative that practical steps be taken to ensure victims/survivors are safe and receive the support and services that they need now. This includes proactive efforts to integrate measures in all COVID-19 related preparedness and recovery plans to address violence against women and girls and ensure that these efforts are adequately resourced. The sad reality that violence against women and children often co-occur and intersect in many other ways merits attention to ensure prevention and response strategies are coherent and can impact on both.