Inter-Agency Standing Committee: Summary Record and Action Points (New York, 17 April 2020)

Introduction

Mr. Mark Lowcock, the Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) and Chair of the IASC, convened an ad hoc IASC Principals meeting to discuss the COVID-19 response, including an update on resource mobilization for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan and its upcoming revision, humanitarian access, longer-term forecasting, the public health situation and logistics.

Update on the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP); humanitarian access; socioeconomic impact and vulnerability

Mr. Lowcock informed participants that some US$420 million in contributions to the GHRP was recorded on the Financial Tracking System (FTS), although based on announcements the figure was likely closer to $1 billion. Another $20 million was released from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to augment funding for the logistics elements of the GHRP. This supported critical common services to be provided for members by WFP such as MedEvac. Mr. Lowcock emphasized the importance of IASC members and their donors reporting funding in FTS to help identify gaps and better target advocacy efforts.

At a 15 April donor briefing with WHO, Mr. Lowcock noted that he had communicated the pressing need to fund NGOs. He flagged that a call was being organized with the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) forum and a number of IASC Principals to further advocate for flexible funding, minimal bureaucracy and simplified procedures. On collective messaging, Mr. Lowcock noted that there was a need for stepped up collective advocacy on a number of areas, including in support of funding of critical services provided by WFP in logistics and MedEvac.

Mr. Lowcock indicated that the new release date for the revised GHRP was 7 May. Ten or eleven new countries would be included in the plan and additional countries were to be placed on a watch list. Mr. Lowcock referred to his ongoing calls with RC/HCs reinforcing the need to incorporate NGO requirements in the revised GHRP. The revised GHRP would also reflect amendments to country HRPs and Refugee Response Plans (RRPs) and would further reinforce linkages with the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SRSP).

Regarding humanitarian access, Mr. Lowcock indicated that much effort and advocacy was taking place to facilitate the movement of humanitarian personnel and supplies.

However, he underscored the need to consider the concerns of national authorities about international staff inadvertently importing/transmitting the virus. This required additional reflection as the concerns contributed to the imposition of travel/movement restrictions.

Mr. Lowcock signaled the importance of the UN Secretary-General’s global appeal for a ceasefire to improve humanitarian access, which was endorsed by 107 Member States, 14 armed groups and 7 regional organisations. He noted that the initiative was making a difference and must continue to be promoted for a more enabling operating environment.

On the socioeconomic impact of the crisis, Mr. Lowcock mentioned that OCHA was working on longer-term response requirements and encouraged participants to share any analytical work on the issue to benefit from each other’s shared insight.