Inter-Agency Protection Standby Capacity Project (ProCap): 2021 Annual Report

BACKGROUND

The inter-agency Protection Standby Capacity Project (ProCap) is managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Established in 2005, the project seeks to strengthen inter-agency capacity and leadership to deliver on commitments to ensure that protection is central to humanitarian action, through strategic and operational support and expertise.

As an independent, inter-agency tool, ProCap serves the core function of providing Humanitarian Coordinators (HCs) and Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs) with dedicated strategic and technical expertise. ProCap contributes to the centrality of protection in humanitarian action across the pillars of leadership, programming and localization through capacity development and advocacy, largely targeting field practitioners. In addition, the project is engaged in policy-level discussions and the sharing of practices and lessons learned, bringing the practitioner’s perspective to global forums, inter-agency panels and thematic learning events.

The common vision of ProCap and its sister project, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender Standby Capacity Project (GenCap), is “a world in which all persons affected by humanitarian crises are protected and humanitarian action prioritizes gender equality and women’s empowerment.” This vision, along with the joint ProCap and GenCap Strategic Framework 2018−2021, is the basis on which the ProCap project focuses its work.

ProCap is governed by an Advisory Group, established in 2019, that provides guidance related to priorities and project implementation.

WHY

Strengthen inter-agency capacity and leadership to ensure protection is central to humanitarian action, through strategic and operational support and expertise

HOW

Leadership

(HCs, HCTs)

Programming

(Inter-Cluster Coordination Groups (ICCGs), clusters)

Localization

(national and local actors)

WHAT

Deployment

Capacity development

Policy influence and practice