Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls Management Response Plan (MRP) 4 May 202

Recommendation #1 Strengthen Gender Equality Expertise in Sudden Onset Emergency Response

During initial front-line humanitarian responses, the IASC should ensure that agencies and all clusters immediately deploy gender equality expertise to assist with cluster analyses, project activity design, sectoral plans and HRP strategy development. a.) The EDG should ensure that in sudden onset emergencies, gender equality expertise is integrated immediately into the initial rapid response through having gender equality integrated clearly into the terms of reference – and responsibilities – of the front-line actors who carry out cluster activities. b.) The EDG, HCs and HCTs should ensure that the standard assessment methodologies used in front-line response by agencies and clusters emphasize an increased diversity of voices; ensure that the relevant and appropriate diversity of stakeholders are consulted on any given issue at stake in the initial consultations/ design phase of front-line responses; and take into account locally produced gender tools and guidance where appropriate.