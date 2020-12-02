Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG)

The Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation (IAHE) on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) assesses the progress on the operationalization of the IASC GEEWG agenda since 2017. The IAHE also captures best practices and provides recommendations to further mainstream GEEWG into humanitarian action.

The evaluation employed a mix of quantitative and qualitative methods and includes an analysis of humanitarian responses in ten countries (Bangladesh, Colombia, Iraq, Nigeria, Chad, Myanmar, Palestine, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen). Based on in-depth data collection and analysis for Bangladesh, Colombia, Iraq, Nigeria, the evaluation produced four case study briefs in addition to this report.

The independent evaluation team found that since 2017 the IASC made notable progress in integrating GEEWG into its humanitarian responses, especially in protracted crises. Success factors contributing to mainstreaming GEEWG into humanitarian responses included developing the IASC Gender Accountability Framework, cluster level and agency-specific guidance on gender mainstreaming, greater availability of gender advisors through the Gender Standby Capacity Project and cluster-lead agency surge mechanisms as well as increasing application of the Gender with Age Marker.

Investments in the guidance, training, and availability of GEEWG expertise helped humanitarian actors to more systematically consult affected women and girls and increase collection and reporting of sex- and age-disaggregated data.

The evaluation also identified several opportunities for improving future collective responses such as **more rapid deployment **of gender experts in the sudden onset emergencies, **more predictable gender capacities **at the cluster and HCT level, **increasing funding for GEEWG **programming and improving **coordination **and **accountability for mainstreaming of GEEWG **at the country and global levels.

To improve future collective responses in similar contexts, this evaluation formulates **eight recommendations **addressed to the IASC stakeholders, including the IASC Principals; the IASC Deputies Forum; the Operational Policy and Advocacy Group; and the Emergency Directors Group (EDG).