Intensification of efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against women - Report of the Secretary-General (A/77/302) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session

Item 26 of the provisional agenda*

Advancement of women

Summary

Pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/161, on the intensification of efforts to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, the present report is focused on the urgent need to address violence against women and girls in digital contexts, as well as on broader efforts to eliminate violence against women, particularly in the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The report provides information on measures taken by Member States and entities of the United Nations system to address violence against women and girls, and contains conclusions and specific recommendations for future action.

I. Introduction

1. Violence against women and girls persists as a global crisis, with a serious impact on the health and lives of women and girls, families, communities and societies at large. The most recent global estimates show that the prevalence of violence against women has remained largely unchanged over the last decade with one in three women subjected to physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

2. In its resolution 75/161, the General Assembly reiterated the need to intensify efforts to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls in public and private spheres in all regions of the world. In addition, it recognized the growing impact of violence against women and girls, including sexual harassment, in digital contexts, especially on social media, its impunity and the l ack of preventive measures and remedies. The eradication of violence against women is a key priority in the report of the Secretary-General entitled “Our Common Agenda”.

3. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic exemplified how crises exacerbate the drivers of violence against women and create barriers to accessing essential services as resources are diverted to respond to the emergency. The pandemic exposed pre-existing gaps in responses to survivors and stalled progress in prevention. The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) rapid gender assessment of the impact of the pandemic confirmed an intensification of violence against women since the start of the pandemic; 45 per cent of women reported that they or a woman they knew had experienced a form of violence since the start of the pandemic while 6 in 10 felt sexual harassment in public had worsened.

4. Another form of violence that has escalated in the shadows of the pandemic is violence against women in digital contexts. Violence against women and girls in digital contexts takes many forms and often occurs as part of a continuum that is connected to offline violence. These experiences are common for all women and girls, but women in public life are particularly targeted (see box 1). Such violence can have a chilling effect, impeding women’s full and equal participation in public life with serious health, social and economic impacts across all areas of women’s lives (see A/HRC/38/47).

5. The present report provides an outline of new developments, promising practices, gaps and trends in preventing and responding to violence against women. Section I is focused on violence against women in digital contexts as an escalating issue of concern. Pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/161, section II contains information about key developments in ending violence against women more broadly, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report reflects information provided by Member States and United Nations entities.