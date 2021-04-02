World
Intellectual property rights need to be subverted to ensure global vaccine access
Attachments
Salla Sariola
Summary box
Vaccine access is essential for building global immunity against COVID-19, and presently, low income and middle-income countries (LMICs) are facing considerable barriers for access.
Intellectual property rights (IPRs) are a crucial obstacle for global vaccine access.
Instead of making vaccines available openly, IPRs protect industry profits over human health and well-being.
Philanthropic programmes are not delivering vaccines to LMICs fast enough and distort the role of IPRs at the heart of access injustice.
An international movement to waive IPRs of COVID-19 vaccines is gaining support globally, but rich countries at the World Trade Organisation are opposing.
Global health scholars need to join the pressure to realise global vaccine access.