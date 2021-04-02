Intellectual property rights need to be subverted to ensure global vaccine access

Salla Sariola

Summary box

Vaccine access is essential for building global immunity against COVID-19, and presently, low income and middle-income countries (LMICs) are facing considerable barriers for access.

Intellectual property rights (IPRs) are a crucial obstacle for global vaccine access.

Instead of making vaccines available openly, IPRs protect industry profits over human health and well-being.

Philanthropic programmes are not delivering vaccines to LMICs fast enough and distort the role of IPRs at the heart of access injustice.

An international movement to waive IPRs of COVID-19 vaccines is gaining support globally, but rich countries at the World Trade Organisation are opposing.