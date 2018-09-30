Integrating palliative care and symptom relief into responses to humanitarian emergencies and crises: A WHO guide

Foreword

Humanitarian emergencies and crises (Humanitarian emergencies and crises) are large-scale events that may result in the breakdown of health care systems and society, forced displacement, death, and physical, psychological, social and spiritual suffering on a massive scale. Current responses to Humanitarian emergencies and crises rightfully focus on saving lives, but for both ethical and medical reasons, the prevention and relief of pain, as well as other physical and psychological symptoms, social and spiritual distress, also are imperative. Therefore, palliative care, should be integrated into responses to Humanitarian emergencies and crises. The principles of humanitarianism and impartiality require that all patients receive care and should never be abandoned for any reason, even if they are dying. Thus, there is significant overlap in the principles and mission of palliative care and humanitarianism: relief of suffering; respect for the dignity of all people; support for basic needs; and accompaniment during the most difficult of times. This manual is part of a series of WHO publications on palliative care. Their objective is not to provide clinical guidelines but rather practical guidance on integrating palliative care and symptom relief into health care systems. The current publication is intended to assist anyone involved with planning, implementing or managing responses to Humanitarian emergencies and crises, as well as palliative care leaders and practitioners interested in participating in responses to Humanitarian emergencies and crises.

With this guide, WHO reiterates its commitment to answering the needs and expectations of all people, especially the most vulnerable.

