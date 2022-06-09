Integrating Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Management: A Practitioner’s Guide

John Matthews and Ernesto Ocampo Dela Cruz
Nature-based solutions are interventions to protect, restore, and sustainably manage natural or modified ecosystems to support both biodiversity and people’s well-being. This guide includes case studies from Bangladesh, Nepal, the People’s Republic of China, the Philippines, and Viet Nam. It considers challenges and opportunities and shows how nature-based solutions can be mainstreamed in the portfolio of the Asian Development Bank.
Disclaimer
- Asian Development Bank
- © Asian Development Bank