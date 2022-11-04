Integrating Anticipatory Action and Social Protection

WHAT IS ANTICIPATORY ACTION?

The anticipatory action system aims to prevent or reduce the impact of predicted imminent extreme weather events on at-risk populations. It requires linking forecast triggers to pre-defined actions and prearranged funding to reach households or communities ahead of a forecast weather shock.

Actions such as cash, in-kind support, early warning messaging and are implemented in the critical window between a forecast and an extreme weather event to reduce its impact on vulnerable populations, save lives and protect livelihoods.

The anticipatory action system seeks to complement rather than replace other risk management activities, including disaster risk reduction, preparedness, and early action. In protracted crises, where emergency preparedness, response and recovery are already ongoing, this programme works in complementarity to address new risks that are predicted to impact vulnerable communities.