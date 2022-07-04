Integrated surveillance for high-impact respiratory viruses: a necessity for better epidemic and pandemic preparedness

-
http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4395-347XStefano Tempia,
http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9703-1708Hala Abou El Naja,
Amal Barakat,
Abdinasir Abubakar,
Wasiq Khan
Correspondence to Dr Stefano Tempia; tempias@who.int
Summary box
While responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, other high-impact respiratory viruses with epidemic or pandemic potential such as influenza and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) were left ‘unattended’ in many settings, including in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.
Integrated surveillance of high-impact respiratory viruses using (influenza) sentinel surveillance has the advantage to optimise the use of material and human resources for multiple viruses, hence maximising efficiency and sustainability and fostering preparedness for future pandemics.
Advocacy and technical guidance are needed to foster recognition by public health authorities of the essential role of sentinel surveillance for influenza and other high-impact respiratory viruses in anticipation of the emergence of a new pandemic virus