Integrated surveillance for high-impact respiratory viruses: a necessity for better epidemic and pandemic preparedness

While responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, other high-impact respiratory viruses with epidemic or pandemic potential such as influenza and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) were left ‘unattended’ in many settings, including in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Integrated surveillance of high-impact respiratory viruses using (influenza) sentinel surveillance has the advantage to optimise the use of material and human resources for multiple viruses, hence maximising efficiency and sustainability and fostering preparedness for future pandemics.