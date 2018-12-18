18 Dec 2018

Integrated Strategic Environmental Assessments in Post-Crisis Countries: A Guidance Note for Integrating Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation in Sustainable Reconstruction and Development Planning

Report
from UN Environment Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.8 MB)

This Guidance Note was drafted to document lessons learned in the three project countries and in doing so, it provides a step-by-step practical guide for countries in post-crisis situations to undertake Integrated SEAs. The Integrated SEA approach builds upon current SEA practices, while placing greater emphasis on integrating disaster risk and climate change impacts into a participatory data collection, mapping and planning process. This publication provides practical guidance on how to manage the process of assembling data and obtaining consensus from a wide range of actors to produce robust and widely accepted ‘Opportunity Maps’ for sustainable reconstruction and development. Recommendations from Integrated SEA processes should aim to be institutionalized into formal land-use planning processes. As such, Post-Crisis Integrated SEAs can be considered a bridge between post-crisis humanitarian action and sustainable development planning.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.