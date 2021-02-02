Integrated COVID-19 response in the vaccination era

The purpose of this document is to provide an initial illustration of how the COVID-19 response could unfold in the vaccination era, given the emergence and replacement of the predominant strain with a novel, more transmissible variant.

Executive summary

Due to the emergence of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, it will be necessary to strengthen and maintain response measures in the coming months to avoid further rises in mortality, even in the context of a rapid, prioritised vaccination programme.

Delays in vaccine procurement, distribution and administration would mean that non-pharmaceutical measures must be held in place for longer.

In time, targeted and robust vaccination programmes will enable the lightening of non-pharmaceutical interventions.