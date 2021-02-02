World

Integrated COVID-19 response in the vaccination era

Format
Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The purpose of this document is to provide an initial illustration of how the COVID-19 response could unfold in the vaccination era, given the emergence and replacement of the predominant strain with a novel, more transmissible variant.

Executive summary

Due to the emergence of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, it will be necessary to strengthen and maintain response measures in the coming months to avoid further rises in mortality, even in the context of a rapid, prioritised vaccination programme.
Delays in vaccine procurement, distribution and administration would mean that non-pharmaceutical measures must be held in place for longer.
In time, targeted and robust vaccination programmes will enable the lightening of non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Related Content