Insuring for a changing climate: A review and reflection on CARE's experience with microinsurance

Executive summary

In many parts of the world, the impact of climate change is already having devastating effects on lives, livelihoods, and assets. An increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events is not only disrupting and threatening development gains but also has costly implications for humanitarian response and creates significant financial risk for countries, communities, and households. As a result, planning and programming to strengthen climate resilience is now commonplace in development interventions.

Governments and donors are prioritising integrated disaster risk management (DRM) approaches that shift support away from reactionary crisis management towards prevention and early action aimed at addressing the drivers of risk. As the profile for and importance of DRM rises, so do the strategies and processes for financing these new priorities. In turn, as part of a set of disaster risk financing tools, insurance schemes are being championed as a way to finance the mitigation of negative effects that extreme weather events can have on individuals, households, communities, and countries.

As a rather new risk mitigation mechanism in the developing world, rigorous assessments surrounding the impact and success of climate risk insurance, particularly for the poor, are relatively weak. However, there is a great deal of literature available that review individual schemes and/or provide insights into the considerations and challenges of implementing such schemes. For young insurance markets, insufficient financial infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and high-quality risk data pose a major hurdle to employing insurance as do the technical issues surrounding basis risk attached to index-based insurance schemes. The target population for products are often low-income and may have little to no exposure to insurance products. Low awareness of products is further compounded by low levels of financial and climate literacy. Fostering trust and reliability in products and the actors providing them presents yet another challenge to uptake. Attention must be given to how insurance products are designed; the way in which people learn of and register for a product, the speed at which claim payouts are made, the accuracy in valuing risk and/or damage, and how contracts are enforced are all vital to microinsurance’s success. Further, insurance schemes need to reflect on the cultural context in which they exist and ensure they are complimentary to any informal safety net mechanisms that may already exist in a community. As men are often those that control resources and decisionmaking in a household, gender considerations must be made to ensure women are benefitting from schemes.

Understanding the opportunity-cost of using insurance is vital to understanding its appropriateness. Within DRM, there are many approaches to managing risk that include Disaster Risk Reduction, livelihood diversification, and adaptation measures; investments in insurance may reduce investment in these alternatives. Ideally, insurance schemes sit within a larger package of risk management interventions. In cases where insurance provided positive results and unlocked opportunities, it is often not insurance alone but the interplay of insurance with other risk management activities and social protection tools that targeted layers of risk.

Within the context of this existing research and discussion, the report reviews CARE’s experience with microinsurance through seven case study examples across its global programmes. Case studies presented cover climate risk insurance, such as livestock and crop insurance, but also other social microinsurance products that, whilst not categorised as “climate insurance,” provide relevant lessons. Case studies include: (1)

CARE Kenya – micro health insurance; (2) CARE Kenya – index based livestock insurance; (3) CARE Ghana – micro funeral insurance; (4) CARE Bangladesh – health insurance; CARE India – a bundled insurance product for multiple risks; (6) CARE Nepal – crop, livestock and health insurance; and (7) CARE Tanzania – multi-peril crop insurance. Each case study presents an overview of the scheme, the project successes, challenges, lessons learned, and ‘big picture’ reflections.

CARE’s experience with insurance covers varying risks, ecologies, and contexts. The case studies provide examples of schemes addressing climate and social risks, that have been stand alone projects or part of a larger intervention, that have worked with both government and private sector schemes, and that have supported the design of new products or increased access to existing products.

Before summarising the findings and recommendations from these case studies, the report briefly highlights the Munich Climate Insurance Initiative’s Pro Poor Principles for Climate Risk Insurance. Although these principles are in relation to climate risk insurance, they are also relevant to other microinsurance schemes discussed in the report. The seven principles covered are: (1) comprehensive needs-based solutions, (2) client value,

(3) affordability, (4) accessibility, (5) participation, transparency, and accountability, (6) sustainability, and (7) enabling environment.

Recommendations

INSURANCE SHOULD SIT WITHIN A COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT PLAN Undertaking risk and vulnerability assessments supports understanding the multiple layers of risk that an individual, household, community, or a demographic may face. When a risk profile is accurately understood, the opportunity cost of employing insurance can be evaluated to see if and how best it can compliment a risk layering approach that poses a set of solutions for prevention, preparedness, adaptation, response and recovery. UNDERSTAND THE LOCAL AND NATIONAL INSURANCE MARKET It is necessary to have a robust understanding of the insurance sector that includes the products on offer at local and national levels as well as the private sector companies, financial institutions, and government actors that provide insurance products, if any, and relevant regulatory authorities. ENSURE THERE IS ENOUGH TIME AND CAPACITY FOR A ROBUST DESIGN PHASE How policy holders learn about a policy, register for it, report claims, receive payments, and provide feedback are all factors integral to the uptake and success of a product. If supporting schemes that design a new product, actors should ensure there is ample capacity, in terms of time, human resource, and budget, to support a robust design phase. INCLUDE POTENTIAL POLICYHOLDERS IN THE DESIGN OF THE SCHEME Any design phase for a new product should aim to facilitate a participatory process with the demographic that the product will target. Including potential policyholders in the design will help create a product that is tailored to their risks, reflects their risk appetite, and ensures inclusivity of product development. CAREFULLY CONSIDER CULTURAL CONTEXT IN DESIGN Cultural context varies and this influences risk profiles and the types of insurance products needed. The main risks faced and how they contribute to vulnerability will inform what insurance should target and can impact on a product’s design, as is the case with the need for Sharia compliant products for Muslim populations. PURPOSEFULLY ADDRESS GENDER DYNAMICS Understanding gender dynamics is vital to the success of a scheme and ensuring that we are doing no harm by further entrenching inequality. Insurance products should in no way further distance women from influencing decision making and control of resources in their home, and should also be designed to address the different needs and risks of women and men. REFLECT ON THE COMMITMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY OF PARTNERS Where we are approaching the private sector to design new products, it is imperative that we are able to present a solid business case that considers various business models and modalities to support researching, designing, piloting, and rolling out, etc. a scheme.

Importantly, the will and skill of a company must be considered for sustainability. When supporting and collaborating with government partners and public bodies, their ability to continue providing time and resources to a scheme should be evaluated. PLAN SUBSIDIES CAREFULLY If subsidies are offered, it is essential to consider how they will be sustained and/or phased out. When subsidies are thoughtfully planned for, they can be a useful tool in supporting the uptake of the product, especially in areas where insurance is a new concept. PLAN AND PREPARE FOR ROBUST AND CONTINUOUS SENSITISATION The target population’s literacy, financial literacy, climate literacy, and previous experience with insurance will influence how to educate and the level of awarenessraising needed. Sensitisation will be central to ensuring that policyholders clearly understand the concept of insurance, its process, and the terms of their contract.

Sufficient time, resources, and strategy are needed to undertake sensitisation (and sometimes continuous sensitisation throughout), as this is a vital step when working with new and young insurance markets. ENSURE CLIENT’S RISK PROFILE IS AT THE CENTRE OF POLICY MARKETING AND SALES When insurance products are marketed, it is crucial that the potential policyholder’s risk profile is at the heart of purchasing decisions. Some models for marketing products incentivise the agent for each policy sold.

In such cases there is a risk of an agent mis-selling products to bolster their numbers and the rewards they receive. Ensuring that the marketing agent is trained in how to help individuals/household’s assess their risk to choose an appropriate policy can mitigate this risk. PLAN TO MONITOR, EVALUATE, AND MEASURE IMPACT Strong monitoring and evaluation systems should be developed to track the impact of insurance on resilience capacities and outcomes as well as how the scheme is gender inclusive, what level of poverty the participants have, and what sensitisation techniques are most successful in influencing uptake. WHERE NGOs ARE NOT DIRECTLY INSURANCE PROVIDERS OR PROVIDERS OF FINANCIAL SERVICES, THEY CAN PLAY A FACILITATIVE ROLE IN THE PROCESS For sustainability, organisations should try to position themselves as only a facilitator of the insurance scheme as opposed to being a system primary actor. Civil society organisations have excellent entry points in communities (Village Savings and Loan Associations, self-help groups, farmer groups, etc.) and existing relationships with communities and local governments, position us to leverage these relationships.

Final considerations

The report concludes by framing two larger conceptual issues that require further exploration by NGOs and practitioners considering insurance. First, literature surrounding climate microinsurance has documented and argued that insurance may not be the best strategy to mitigate risk for the most vulnerable or poorest of the poor. Reasons for this are attributed to the weak asset base and financial position that the poorest tend to be in: they may be unable to pay insurance premiums.

If considering insurance, actors need to be cognisant of the discussion surrounding who is best suited for insurance. Secondly, for schemes targeting climate risk, a debate surrounding climate justice questions if having low-income people pay for their insurance is a fair solution, when they have had negligible contribution to the climate change that is causing the risks they are having to insure. For schemes supporting health insurance for user fee systems, these are at odds with advocacy positions that support universal health care by governments. In supporting these health schemes, actors may be unknowingly taking a side in that debate.