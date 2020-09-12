Institutions, approaches and lessons for coherent and integrated conflict analysis

Question

(1) What institutional structures and approaches do donors use to ensure their conflict prevention and peacebuilding analysis is coherent and integrated across their agency and across their government? (2) What lessons and innovations are there from the conduct and application of conflict prevention and peacebuilding analysis? Include information on financial costs, where available.

Summary

This rapid literature review explores the new institutional structures and approaches that have emerged to ensure that conflict analysis and action in fragile and conflict-affected states (FCAS) is coherent and integrated across the many actors that now engage in this broadened field of work. This query focuses on the institutions and approaches of, and lessons from, six bilateral donors: the UK, Canada, Denmark, US, Netherlands, and France.