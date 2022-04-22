Insight series: The Climate Crisis and Hunger

Changing lives and saving lives are crucial to end hunger, especially as the world struggles to reach zero hunger by 2030.

WFP programmes address the immediate needs of people facing food crises for food and nutrition. But they also support communities in building resilience to multiple shocks.

This series of INSIGHT papers shows how a journey towards self-sufficiency can be delivered by those people furthest behind. In this way the root causes of hunger can be addressed and donor governments can move away from a recurring cycle of providing assistance.

Our first paper addresses the monumental impact of a changing climate on people's food security, as reflected in the latest assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned that the world risks surpassing 1.5°C of warming in the next two decades – causing irreversible effects.

WFP has effective and scalable solutions to help food insecure people prepare for, respond to and recover from climate shocks and stresses.