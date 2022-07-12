Inseparable but not Interchangeable: Inclusion and Gender Sensitivity for Effective Peace Mediation

Through a review of literature and interviews with seasoned practitioners and subject matter experts, this report focuses on how understanding the difference between women’s inclusion and gender sensitivity is crucial to developing targeted approaches to shape the processes and substantive outcomes of peace mediation. The report examines the role, strategies, tactics, and contributions of UN mediators and mediation advisers. The report also maps the emergence of women mediators networks, highlighting their potential in improving inclusive and gender-sensitive peace mediation as well as key challenges that persist. The report concludes with a series of targeted recommendations for intergovernmental organizations, policymakers and government officials, donors, peace mediators and mediator networks, civil society organizations, and researchers, touching on areas of future engagement for each type of stakeholder and partnership between them.