Insect and Hydroponic Farming in Africa - December 2021

The New Circular Food Economy

Dorte Verner, Nanna Roos, Afton Halloran, Glenn Surabian, Edinaldo Tebaldi, Maximillian Ashwill, Saleema Vellani, and Yasuo Konishi

This report shows that frontier agriculture is a viable complement to conventional agriculture, particularly in Africa and countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV). In Africa, more than 120 million people, or 24 percent of the population, consume less food than they need for a healthy life.1 At the same time, land is degrading, biodiversity is depleting, agricultural output per capita is falling,2 and climate change is negatively affecting livelihoods and food systems. To reverse these trends requires a heavily disruptive, inclusive, and resilient food production model.

Some relief from today’s woes may come from ancient human practices. While current agri-food production models rely on abundant supplies of water, energy, and arable land and generate significant greenhouse gas emissions in addition to forest and biodiversity loss, past practices point toward more sustainable paths. Frontier agriculture in a circular food economy is meant to be such a model. Frontier agriculture refers to approaches to agricultural production that sustainably expand the frontiers of current food production practices. Frontier agriculture includes insect farming and hydroponic farming, which are the focus of this report. Insect farming is the process of producing insects for human food and animal feed, and hydroponic farming is the process of growing crops in nutrient-rich water solutions instead of soil. These technologies do not require great access to land, water, or wealth—all limiting factors in Africa and FCV countries. The technologies use organic waste, including agricultural or certain industrial waste, to quickly produce nutritious and protein-rich foods for humans, fish, and livestock and biofertilizers for soils. This improves food and nutrition security while reducing waste, strengthening national accounts, replenishing the environment, saving hard currency reserves by decreasing food and feed imports, and promoting green, resilient, and inclusive development. Neither consumption of insects nor hydroponic farming is new—humans have engaged in both activities for hundreds of years. However, farming insects and hydroponic crops to achieve development goals is a novel and innovative development approach, especially for increasing climate resilience in vulnerable communities, including refugees or others, who live in resource-constrained areas that do not support conventional farming, such as cities and arid environments.

Within a year, African insect farming can generate crude protein worth up to US$2.6 billion and biofertilizers worth up to US$19.4 billion. That is enough protein meal to meet up to 14 percent of the crude protein needed to rear all the pigs, goats, fish, and chickens in Africa, according to the report’s modeling of the annual production of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) in Africa. The report estimates that through black soldier fly farming, the continent could replace 60 million tons of traditional feed production with BSFL annually, leading to 200 million tons of recycled crop waste, 60 million tons of organic fertilizer production, and 15 million jobs, while saving 86 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, which is the equivalent of removing 18 million vehicles from the roads.