INSARAG: 30 years of urban search and rescue

For the past 30 years, the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) has deployed and coordinated search-and-rescue teams to save lives when an earthquake hits a country and causes massive structural damage.

INSARAG has become a model for humanitarian assistance, with over 90 Member States and organizations. The INSARAG network now includes teams in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Pacific and the Americas. Its global reach enables it to push predictable, speedy and flexible search-and-rescue responses in crises.

