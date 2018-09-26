Innovative Tools, Studies and Systems: Strengthening Emergency Response Capacity in the Americas - CERA

Introduction

The Centre for Institutional Disaster Preparedness (CREPD, by its Spanish acronym) aims to support the components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement by strengthening capacity building in disaster preparedness among National Societies. The aim is to develop methodologies, tools, learning techniques and harmonization processes considering the National Societies’ expertise and best practices and under the coordination of the IFRC Regional Office for the Americas.

CREPD contributes to strengthening capacity building in disaster preparedness among National Societies by implementing the following lines of work:

Training

Technical support

Instruments and tools

Knowledge building

Within the framework of the “Strengthening Emergency Response Capacity in the Americas” project (CREA, by its Spanish Acronym) that is being implemented in five Latin American countries (Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Dominican Republic), with the financial support of the Canadian government and the Canadian Red Cross, CREPD has provided technical support within the lines of work mentioned above.

As the result of the joint work of National Societies’ technical staff and volunteers, the IFRC Secretariat, and the Canadian Red Cross, several innovative tools have been developed to contribute to strengthening local response systems and promoting organized institutional development.