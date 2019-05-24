Innovation Realized: Expanding the path to Health Impact

THIS GUIDE AIMS TO SUPPORT THE APPROPRIATE USE OF INNOVATION ACROSS USAID GLOBAL HEALTH TEAMS.

It builds upon USAID’s strong foundation in innovation as well as its ongoing efforts to further innovation across the agency. We can use this guide to align on shared language, identify specific innovation opportunities, and access existing resources with which to start our innovation journeys. This guide helps initiate the innovation process but is not a step-by-step or end-to-end “how to” resource.

What is innovation? USAID defines innovation as the pursuit of novel approaches that lead to substantial improvements in addressing development challenges. Innovation involves an iterative and dynamic process that can result in new or improved business or organizational models, operational or production processes, or products and services. Innovation is neither synonymous with invention nor limited to new gadgets, technology, or radical change. Anyone can innovate, not just small, nimble organizations or those with a high appetite for risk. Most importantly, innovation supports a clear goal, not an end state.

How to use this section: Given “innovation” has become a buzzword that can mean something different to each person, use definitions and terminology to promote a more constructive and unifying understanding of innovation across USAID global health.

Why innovate? USAID already innovates. We improve the solutions we support (e.g., by developing low-dose, high-frequency training for health care providers); we engage partners in new ways (e.g., by creating a new global partnership to scale up access to assistive technology); and we enhance our financing and work structures (e.g., by streamlining communications with partners). Still, we must continue to innovate in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Most countries are not on track, and resources to accelerate progress are limited. In 2016, there was a $134 billion shortage of financing needed to achieve health-related SDGs. In light of lagging progress and limited resources, innovation can help drive greater impact and efficiency. Innovation also builds on the sense of purpose and the impact goals that compel us to work at USAID.

How to use this section: Make the case for innovation to encourag staff, leaders, and partners to take (smart) risks, when appropriate.

When and how to innovate? In global health, we have five common innovation opportunities: (i) to develop new or improved solutions, (ii) to scale existing solutions, (iii) to cultivate new or different partners/engagement models, (iv) to access more or better funding, and (v) to incorporate more flexible working structures. Innovation across these areas is possible, but rarely easy. It requires that we navigate uncharted territory, iterate often, and weigh the risk of pursuing new ideas against the need to first secure supportive evidence. Yet we can make the process easier by pursuing incremental changes to day-to-day work, applying best practices, and implementing supporting processes (e.g., human-centered design or co-creation). Overall, it is important to remember that innovation is neither a “check the box” activity, nor a requirement, nor an end in itself. Rather, innovation is most powerful when the combination of goals, barriers, and existing solutions require novel approaches to achieve health impact.

How to use this section: Use tools and resources provided in this guide to identify and further define innovation needs. Then take concrete next steps (e.g., identify relevant considerations, ask questions, review resources, and reach out to relevant points of contact for support) to begin charting the innovation process.

While this guide is one resource to build awareness and knowledge, it must be part of a broader vision to build a culture of innovation at USAID. this includes continued efforts to align cultural and structural factors (e.g., training and capacity, strong leadership commitment, risk appetite) to enable us to test new approaches. we look forward to pushing the envelope, taking risks, and achieving our shared health impact goals through innovation. for questions or support, please contact the center for innovation and impact (CII), cii@usaid.gov, and other innovation champions throughout the agency.