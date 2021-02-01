Innovation to improve monitoring and evaluation for humanitarian GBV programming: An overview of findings from the humanitarian innovation fund's portfolio

In 2015, the Humanitarian Innovation Fund (HIF) established a dedicated area of focus to tackle the complex problem of GBV in humanitarian settings through innovation. Our first step was to commission and widely disseminate a GBV Innovation Gap Analysis which applied a unique innovation lens to the problems facing the sector. This led us to launch a series of Innovation Challenges around complementary features of a pressing and prioritised problem identified by the Gap Analysis --improving the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of GBV programming in humanitarian settings.

This report provides an overview of the Challenges we have launched, introduces our M&E innovation portfolio, and shares lessons learned from across the grant-funded projects.

This report was co-authored by Angela Francis, Elrha, Ruth Salmon and Ana Florescu, the Good Problems Team at Science Practice.