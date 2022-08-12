Innocenti Research Report: Making It Count: Strengthening data and evidence to prevent and respond to violence against children in East Asia and the Pacific

Abstract

Government leaders and representatives from 25 countries in East Asia and the Pacific, alongside researchers and practitioners from civil society, youth networks, academia and the private sector, came together for the Second Regional Conference on Strengthening Implementation of the INSPIRE Strategies During COVID–19 and Beyond hosted by the World Health Organization and UNICEF in November 2021.

This brief summarizes key messages from the session ‘Making it Count: Strengthening data and evidence to prevent and respond to violence against children’. It offers an overview of the data and evidence gaps on violence against children (VAC) in East Asia and the Pacific and calls for greater attention to generating, sharing and applying quality data and evidence to protect the safety of children within the region.

