The Global Education Cluster (GEC), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) are delighted to announce the launch of the Initiative for Strengthening Education in Emergencies Coordination (ISEEC).

The launch of ISEEC marks the continuation and formalization of a partnership between the three entities initiated by the Education Cannot Wait funded Global Partners Project (2017-2020) to strengthen education sector coordination during emergencies. In the spirit of this project and our joint pledge at the 2019 Global Refugee Forum to strengthen the quality of education sector coordination, the GEC, UNHCR and INEE will work together through ISEEC to further five key actions:

Build shared understanding and acceptance of different education in emergencies coordination systems and ways of working

Introduce structural and systemic opportunities for dialogue, exchange and collaboration

Allocate time and resources for joined-up coordination and streamlined planning processes

Join up coordination at preparedness stage and from the very start of a response

Invest in communication, exchange and capacity building between global, national and sub-national education in emergencies coordination systems

As part of the Global Partners Project, the Overseas Development Institute produced an evidence base on joint coordination. Building on its findings and recommendations, the partners will use ISEEC to advance these five actions to improve joint coordination, planning and response emerging. Consult the new report Education in Emergencies Coordination: Harnessing Humanitarian and Development Architecture for Education 2030 to learn more.

Through ISEEC, the GEC, UNHCR and INEE will champion partnership and collaboration across coordination systems by working together to mainstream collaborative approaches at global level and promote joined-up education in emergencies coordination at national and sub-national levels. Investing in strong coordination is integral for an effective, efficient and agile response to growing education needs of children and youth in humanitarian contexts.

Learn more about ISEEC here.