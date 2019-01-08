Informing fiscal resilience efforts in the Indian Ocean islands - Improving risk financing strategies with better data

Five Indian Ocean states have taken steps to reduce their fiscal risk through better data collection, developing risk profiles, and using their findings to inform disaster risk financing strategies.

13 TROPICAL CYCLONES EACH YEAR

South West Indian Ocean (SWIO) islands face increasingly frequent and intense extreme weather-related events such as cyclones and floods, as well as earthquakes and tsunamis. On average, 13 tropical cyclones with wind speeds exceeding 63 km/h form in the SWIO basin every year. As a result, the SWIO Island States face high levels of physical and financial risk exposure.

Due to their small size, limited financing and borrowing capacity, and high transaction cost of risk-reducing financial solutions, SWIO island states have difficulty absorbing the financial impact of adverse natural disasters. Furthermore, they have a limited capability to predict future financial risks, leaving the development of adequate disaster risk financing (DRF) measures challenging.