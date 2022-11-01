Information note from the United Nations Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (1 November 2022)

Istanbul, 1 November 2022 – The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Abdulla continues his discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) following the suspension of the participation of the Russian Federation delegation in the implementation of the activities of the Initiative.

The UN Secretariat at the JCC reports that today three outbound vessels are transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor. The movement of these vessels has been agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations to the JCC. The Russian delegation to the JCC has been informed.

The vessels carrying a total of 84,490 metric tons of grain and food products are:

SSI Challenger (IMO 9284300) from Chornomorsk to Germany carrying 49,000 metric tons of corn. BOMUSTAFA O (IMO 9114476) from Chornomorsk to Libya carrying 22,800 metric tons of wheat. NIMET TORLAK (IMO 9282948) from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Casablanca, Morocco carrying 12,690 metric tons of sunflower meal.

As of today, the total tonnage of grains and foodstuffs moved from Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative is 9,729,083 metric tons.

Today, UN and Turkish inspectors have started their inspection work on board outbound vessels.

Yesterday, 46 inspections on board outbound vessels were completed by UN and Turkish inspectors.

Also yesterday, a total of 14 vessels, 12 outbound and 2 inbound, including a vessel chartered by the World Food Programme, transited safely the corridor.

Detailed data here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vQD_V0AnKWLHzgF0CxQ3EhgpiYdLcbl4AyoP4znvSYI/edit?usp=sharing

