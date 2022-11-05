Information note by the UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (3 November 2022)

Istanbul, 3 November 2022 - The United Nations Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that today seven vessels carrying a total of 290,102 metric tons of grain and food products are transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In addition, there is an inbound vessel transiting with destination Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

The vessels are:

KEY KNIGHT (IMO 9512317) from Chornomorsk to China carrying 66,750 metric tons of corn. ELEFSIS (IMO 9118678) from Chornomorsk to Spain carrying 64,300 metric tons of wheat. CHRISTINA B (IMO 9304162) from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to China carrying 62,258 metric tons of corn. SVETI DUJAM (IMO 9519638) from Chornomorsk to China carrying 31,908 metric tons of sunflower meal. ESENTEPE (IMO 9247508) from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Oman carrying 29,000 metric tons of sunflower oil. RATTANA NAREE (IMO 9245055) from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Rotterdam, The Netherlands carrying 26,786 metric tons of soya beans. RIO (IMO 9039975) from Odesa to Italy carrying 9,100 metric tons of wheat.

Today, the Russian Federation delegation resumed its work at the JCC and joined vessel inspections.

Yesterday, UN and Turkish inspectors completed inspections on board five outbound vessels. The teams boarded another vessel whose inspection was suspended due to fumigation issues.

While the queue for the inspections has been significantly reduced, there are currently over 120 vessels waiting to move, mainly those planning an inbound voyage.

Detailed data here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vQD_V0AnKWLHzgF0CxQ3EhgpiYdLcbl4AyoP4znvSYI/edit?usp=sharing

