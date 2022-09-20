Information Management Working Group (IMWG) Meeting Minutes (13 September 2022) - Core IMWG meeting

HRP response monitoring updates

OCHA reiterated that clusters to report the monthly reached figures going forward in addition to the cumulative reach since 1 January 2022, hence the cumulative reach should not be less than the monthly reach.

• IDPs, cross-border returnees and natural disaster affected columns are for people newly displaced / returned / affected in 2022 only.

• Cross-border returnees (2022) at the border / encashment centres and at the province of return are the same people.

• Affected people from 2021 and earlier should go into vulnerable people with humanitarian needs.

• If unsure, put them under vulnerable people with humanitarian needs. Double check with the following for reference:

• Natural disasters dashboard: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/afghanistan/natural-disasters-0

• IOM RAF data (natural disasters): http://afghanresponse.iom.int/Dashboard/MSRAFDashboard.aspx

• Conflict displacement dashboard: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/afghanistan/idps

• Population movement snapshot: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/afghanistan/population-movement

• Refugee returnees: https://data.humdata.org/dataset/afghanistan-voluntary-repatriation-2022

HR.info migration and presentation of new platform

OCHA Hague updated the IMWG on upgrading the sites and progress on moving the HR.info site to a new platform, as such HR.info will get some technical upgrades to make the site faster and easier for managers to update and move content around, the new site will have different view and the branding will be changed from HR.info to ReliefWeb response. Some of the old content on HR.info has been already translated and cleaned as migrated to the new platform. The new site will have more advanced features such as External Calendar using the TeamUp tool provided with modified link to add your specific calendar, mobile device view layout, and improved search engine optimization to retrieve related content of the site easily and quickly on the top list of search engine on the internet. OCHA Haque requested cluster IMOs to keep forwarding documents to submit@reliefweb.int for uploading on to ReliefWeb response until completion of migration process that is planned on 19 September. The new site link is here: https://response.reliefweb.int/afghanistan

ICCT Pipeline Tracking snapshot presentation

OCHA presented the ICCT Pipeline Tracking report for the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional levels for relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are essential for emergency response between September to December 2022. There have been reports of shortfall for some cluster specific items at regional stocks, risk of pipeline break and funding gaps to meet stock projected requirements. For more information, download the infographic here: Afghanistan: ICCT Pipeline Tracking Report (Sep - Dec 2022) As of 5 September 2022 - Afghanistan | ReliefWeb