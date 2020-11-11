Information governance for disaster risk reduction

Having the right information at the right time and in the right format can be a challenging task. Often, around 30 different agencies are involved to coordinate data and information for DRM operations or DRR reporting across government entities and sectors such as agriculture, health, infrastructure, and others. In fact, no country can currently satisfy all reporting requirements for the Sendai Framework Monitor (SFM)2. Solutions are needed to unlock the potential of data and information, while addressing the gaps and duplication of continuously evolving information needs or data requirements. Contemporary information governance (IG) is an opportunity to address complex information challenges. This study introduces IG and prerequisites to manage, share and reuse data and information for coherent planning, risk-informed sustainable development, and reporting.

This information governance (IG) guidance targets disaster risk management (DRM) and disaster risk reduction (DRR) leaders and practitioners in government agencies at the national and subnational level and across sectors, horizontally and vertically. This includes government collaboration partners for DRM data and information such as the National Statistics Offices (NSOs), Planning and Finance departments, Information Technology (IT) and others. The document further aims to guide global and regional development partners and others who support data, information, and technology approaches.

This publication has been developed based on stakeholder consultations and research within the Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM), an initiative commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the GIZ.