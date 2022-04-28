Informal PBSO outcome summaries of the Round Tables in connection with the High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly

Round table 1: Funding of Local Peacebuilding Key messages:

• Many participants recommended expanding funding commitments for local peacebuilding. Current funding modalities are restricted to short-term interventions, with unrealistic donor expectations on impact.

• Eligibility, application and reporting requirements make it impossible for local peacebuilders to apply to funds. Addressing administrative and accountability barriers and adapting them to local contexts and capacities is therefore essential.

• Many participants highlighted the need for donors and funding mechanisms to commit a dedicated minimum percentage of funding for local peacebuilding.

• Most participants advocated for longer-term and more flexible funding mechanisms to directly support local peacebuilding efforts and actors. Flexibility of funding should allow local actors to address their needs.

• Many participants also stressed the need to invest in core funding of local organizations, including those led by youth and women, in a manner that allows for the institutional development of the organization and its sustainability.

• Some Member States recognized the need to commit adequate funding for the protection of peacebuilders, including women and young peacebuilders active at the local level. This could include the establishment of a dedicated funding mechanism supporting safe and enabling environments for peacebuilders to carry out their work and through contingency lines in project budgets to respond to security threats.

• Most participants highlighted the need to increase transparency and diversity in selection of local peacebuilding partners to ensure representation of all actors and social groups who are relevant to local conflict dynamics and populations. Local actors should meaningfully shape the design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of peacebuilding initiatives, in line with the United Nations Community Engagement Guidelines on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace.

• Some participants noted the importance of co-creating financing mechanisms for local peacebuilding together with local peacebuilders, including women and youth-led organizations, shifting from control to trust and from risk management to risk sharing.

• Most participants agreed on the need to build local-national linkages into peacebuilding interventions and provide sufficient resources at both levels.

• Participants stressed the important role that innovative financial models, International Financial Institutions (IFIs), philanthropy and the private sector can play to support and create an enabling environment for local peacebuilding efforts.• Most participants stressed the need to close the data gap by investing in data systems and markers to track investments in local peacebuilding, both in terms of quantity and quality. Data should be disaggregated at minimum by gender and age.

• Some participants stressed that, when direct funding to local organizations is not possible, working with medium-scale CSOs and networks/platforms of local organizations as intermediaries should be encouraged based on mutually agreed principles regarding accountability, visibility and ownership.

• Local peacebuilding programming should be informed by human rights and gender-responsive participatory conflict analysis, and conceptualized, developed, designed and implemented through the meaningful engagement of relevant local level actors, including women and youth.