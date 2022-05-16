Inform Report 2022: Shared evidence for managing crises and disasters

Abstract

INFORM partners believe that the availability of shared analysis of crises and disasters can lead to better coordination of actors and better outcomes for at-risk and affected people. Specifically, INFORM creates a space and process for shared analysis that can support joint strategy development, planning and action to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from crises. This can bring together development, humanitarian and other actors to manage risk and respond better when crises do occur.

This report sets out INFORM’s vision for a suite of products to support decision-making that are easy to use and open to everyone. This vision involves bringing scientific rigour to the process of analysing crises and pooling expertise to develop shared methodologies. By working together, we can reduce the investments required by individual organisations, assure the quality of our analysis and make it available for the common good.

In this report you can find the latest results of the INFORM Risk and Severity Indexes, additional analysis, and an introduction to INFORM’s new tool analysing the risk of crises and disasters resulting from climate change.