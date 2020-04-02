Influenza monthly update, February 2020

In February 2020, many countries reported data to FluNet and EMFLU, namely Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The proportion of tested cases for influenza in the Region was 85% out of 14 274 enrolled cases; 23.9% of cases tested positive, and 76.1% negative.

Influenza activity by sub-type

In northern Africa, Influenza activity remained low in Egypt and Morocco with influenza A and B circulating. In Tunisia, the activity was still high with influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 most frequently detected.

In Western Asia, influenza activity remained elevated in Lebanon, oPt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with influenza A and B viruses co-circulating. In Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Yemen, influenza activity continued to decrease with detections of both influenza A and B viruses.

In southern Asia, influenza activity remained elevated in with influenza B most frequently detected in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In Afghanistan influenza activity continued to decrease with influenza A and B viruses co-circulating.

Circulating influenza viruses by sub-type